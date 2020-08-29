Jamia Hamdard extends application submission date for UG, PG admissions

The last date to fill application form was extended to September 6. Apply at jamiahamdard.edu.

Jamia Hamdard University has extended the application submission deadline for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The last date to fill the application form has been extended to September 6, which was scheduled to be closed on August 25. The candidates can apply through the website- jamiahamdard.edu.

“Candidates who wish to take admissions to UG and PG courses offered by the university can fill the Jamia Hamdard application form 2020 till the new extended deadline. Candidates must note that they also have to upload their qualifying examination mark sheet while filling the application form,” read the official release.

The varsity has started its admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including medical, pharmacy, Unani, medicine, nursing, science, computer applications, management, law etc. Students who have passed class 12th exam can apply for its UG courses while those having a bachelor’s degree can apply for its PG courses.

This year, the varsity has introduced an undergraduate programme in Journalism and Mass Communication with focus on print, TV and broadcast media. The School of Media Education and Mass Communication will conduct the three-year-long full-time undergraduate programme. The programme will offer 50 seats.

Admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be granted based on the merit of students. The merit list will be uploaded on the varsity website. Selected candidates will also be informed via e-mail or SMS. This year, due to the pandemic, on site counselling for admission has been cancelled and the entire process will be conducted in online mode to complete the admission process. For any admissions related query, students are advised to mail at admissions@jamiahamdard.ac.in.

