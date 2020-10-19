Jamia Hamdard further extends application submission date for UG, PG admissions

Apply at jamiahamdard.edu till October 25. Image source: Jamia Hamdard

Jamia Hamdard University has extended the application submission deadline for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The last date to fill the application form has been extended to October 25, which was scheduled to be closed on September 20. The candidates can apply through the website- jamiahamdard.edu.

According to the varsity, the date has been extended considering the problems many students are facing. “We have extended the last date to apply for PG courses so that students get ample time. The whole admissions process is online. Students are not supposed to come to college for counselling. The admitted candidates will get a message from the college to deposit their fee as per schedule mentioned and follow it accordingly”, the varsity in its statement mentioned.

This year, the varsity has introduced an undergraduate programme in Journalism and Mass Communication with focus on print, TV and broadcast media. The School of Media Education and Mass Communication will conduct the three-year-long full-time undergraduate programme. The programme will offer 50 seats.

Admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be granted based on the merit of students. The merit list will be uploaded on the varsity website. Selected candidates will also be informed via e-mail or SMS. This year, due to the pandemic, on-site counselling for admission has been cancelled and the entire process will be conducted in online mode to complete the admission process. For any admissions related query, students are advised to mail at admissions@jamiahamdard.ac.in.

