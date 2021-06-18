Jamia Hamdard creates fund to provide financial help to students affected by Covid-19

The staff members have volunteered to offer more than one day’s salary for this fund. (Photo credits - Jamia Hamdard)

Jamia Hamdard administration has come to the aid of students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic by creating a special fund to help them financially. The Vice-Chancellor has taken an initiative by creating a Special Fund “Vice Chancellor’s fund for benevolence of deserving students” by deducting some portion of the salary of the teaching staff and non-teaching staff belonging to Group ‘A’ and above.

Students who have lost their parents, jobs, profession, etc can avail of concession by submitting their requests/applications along with all the relevant documents to their respective deans for consideration.

In another important decision, the university administration also decided to provide fee concessions to the tune of 25 per cent to some of the deserving students out of the funds given by the sponsoring body, Hamdard National Foundation.

Late fee fine on account of the delay in submission of their fees due to financial problems has been waived off for all the students. Fee submission in installments without levying any late fee fine has also been allowed. These concessions have been given on the recommendations of a duly constituted committee to the genuine and deserving students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof MA Jafri said: “We are waiving off the fee of Covid-19 affected students which will help them to pay for their education by offering access to our fund for benevolence, which helps students pay for fees and other university expenses.”