Jamia Hamdard commences UG/ PG admissions

Jamia Hamdard has commenced the admission process for both undergraduate and post graduate courses. The application form is now available online. The candidates can apply through the website- jamiahamdard.edu till July 25. The admission process will be closed on August 31. The classes for the fresh batches will commence from August 3.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of JEE Main/ NEET/ CLAT scores including test/ interview conducted by respective departments. The tentative schedule of tests/ interviews is available on the website. The selected candidates will be informed over mail/ SMS provided in the application form.

The PhD students will get additional six months’ time to submit their thesis. “All Internal assessments will be carried online and marks will be given in lieu of the final exam. The students will be given assignments, project report, term paper, mini-review, open-book exams etc. during the vacation period. All submitted reports should be duly put to plagiarism check. These will be evaluated and marks given as this will be treated as par with a regular end semester exam,” as per the release.

About Jamia Hamdard University

The university offers graduate and postgraduate programs in Medicine, Pharmacy, Unani Medicine, Nursing, Science, Computer Applications, Management, Allied Health Sciences, Law and other disciplines. Jamia Hamdard is pioneer in initiating integrated research for modern and traditional streams of science.

