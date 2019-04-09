Jamia Hamdard best pharmacy college in India, check top 25 list: NIRF Ranking 2019

NIRF ranking 2019: Jamia Hamdard emerged as the best pharmacy college in the recently launched National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry. Last year’s top ranking institute National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali has tumbled down to the third spot.
The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind released National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) on April 8, 2019. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras surpassed the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore to emerge as the top Institute in India. The IISc still maintained its spot as the best university in India, following the past three years’ trend. Miranda college from Delhi University remains the best college in India.
NIRF Ranking 2019: Top Pharmacy colleges
1 Jamia Hamdard
2 Panjab University
3 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
4 Institute of Chemical Technology
5 Birla Institute of Technology & Science
6 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
7 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences
8 JSS College of Pharmacy
9 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
10 JSS College of Pharmacy
11 Birla Institute of Technology
12 Annamalai University
13 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
14 SRM Institute of Science and Technology
15 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
16 Poona College of Pharmacy
17 Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
18 Punjabi University
19 Banasthali Vidyapith
20 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
21 Nirma University
22 KLE College of Pharmacy
23 ISF College of Pharmacy
24 Bombay College of Pharmacy
25 Amity University
NIRF Ranking 2018: Top colleges last year
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali
Jamia Hamdard
Panjab University
Institute of Chemical Technology
Birla Institute of Technology & Science
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Bombay College of Pharmacy
SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
JSS College of Pharmacy
The ranking framework releases several lists including one overall list of top Indian higher education institutes (HEIs) and several subcategories based on stream and nature of institute. A total of 9 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture were announced by the President of India.