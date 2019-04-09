Jamia Hamdard best pharmacy college in India, check top 25 list: NIRF Ranking 2019

NIRF ranking 2019: Jamia Hamdard emerged as the best pharmacy college in the recently launched National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry. Last year’s top ranking institute National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali has tumbled down to the third spot.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind released National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) on April 8, 2019. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras surpassed the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore to emerge as the top Institute in India. The IISc still maintained its spot as the best university in India, following the past three years’ trend. Miranda college from Delhi University remains the best college in India.

NIRF Ranking 2019: Top Pharmacy colleges

1 Jamia Hamdard

2 Panjab University

3 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

4 Institute of Chemical Technology

5 Birla Institute of Technology & Science

6 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

7 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences

8 JSS College of Pharmacy

9 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

10 JSS College of Pharmacy

11 Birla Institute of Technology

12 Annamalai University

13 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

14 SRM Institute of Science and Technology

15 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

16 Poona College of Pharmacy

17 Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda

18 Punjabi University

19 Banasthali Vidyapith

20 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

21 Nirma University

22 KLE College of Pharmacy

23 ISF College of Pharmacy

24 Bombay College of Pharmacy

25 Amity University

NIRF Ranking 2018: Top colleges last year

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali

Jamia Hamdard

Panjab University

Institute of Chemical Technology

Birla Institute of Technology & Science

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Bombay College of Pharmacy

SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

JSS College of Pharmacy

The ranking framework releases several lists including one overall list of top Indian higher education institutes (HEIs) and several subcategories based on stream and nature of institute. A total of 9 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture were announced by the President of India.