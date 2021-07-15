Jamia Hamdard begins admission process ODL programmes for academic session 2021-22

The Jamia Hamdard University has started the registration process for admission to various courses offered in open and distance learning (ODL) mode. Admission to the distance education programmes will be done through Integrated ODL – online mode of Jamia Hamdard for the session 2021 for various graduate, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes. There is no age bar for seeking admissions in the integrated ODL– online programmes.

Candidates can check the prospectus and the application forms on the official website at jamiahamdard.edu. The last date to apply for the courses is July 31.

The list of courses being offered in integrated ODL – online mode for academic ssession 2021 includes BBA, BCA, BCOM (Honors), Post Graduate Diploma in Bio-Informatics (PGDB); Post Graduate Diploma in Chemo – Informatics (PGDC); Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics and Therapeutics Nutrition (PGDDTN); Post Graduate Diploma in Drug Regulatory Affairs (PGDDRA); Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Monitoring and Impact Assessment (PGDEMIA); Post Graduate Diploma in Intellectual Property (PGDIPR); Post Graduate Diploma in Human Rights (PGDHR); Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Record Techniques (PGDMRT); Diploma in Persian Language (DPL); Diploma in Professional Arabic (DPA); Certificate in Modern Persian Language (CPL).

“The pandemic reminded us of the need to popularise ODL mode which can be of much help to the students. As offline classes are not compulsory in ODL, it will emerge as a safe and suitable mode of education. The traditional ODL is to be transformed substantially to meet the present-day demand,” said M Afshar Alam, vice chancellor, Jamia Hamdard.