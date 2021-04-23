Jamia Hamdard begins admission process for ODL programmes

The Jamia Hamdard University, Delhi, has started the registration process for admission to various courses offered in open and distance learning (ODL) mode. Admission to the distance education programmes will be delivered through Integrated ODL – online mode of Jamia Hamdard for the session 2021 for various bachelor’s degrees. The prospectus and the application forms can be downloaded from the official website — www.jamiahamdard.edu.

The undergraduate (BBA, BCA, BCOM (H) Pons) programmes have been approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC). There is no age bar for seeking admissions in the integrated ODL programmes.

For Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), applicants must have completed 10+2 from a recognised Board of Secondary Education or the government recognised Madarsa boards to be eligible to apply. There will be a total of six semesters in the courses and the first semester’s fee will be Rs 14,500.

The eligibility criteria are the same for Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) and Bachelor of Commerce (Honors).

Steps to apply for Jamia Hamdard OLD programmes:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.jamiahamdard.edu.

Step 2: Download the application form from the webpage: http://www.jamiahamdard.ac.in/PDF/ODLPDF/ADMISSION%20FORM%20-

%20CDOE.pdf

Step 3: Fill up the application and self – attest the mark sheets and the documents required.

Step 4: Pay the fee online at the following Jamia Hamdard SODL Fee Account:

Bank Name: Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Name of Account Holder: JAMIA HAMDARD SODL Fee A/C

Account Number: 0387010100001746

IFSC Code: JAKA0OKHLAA (where 5th digit is Zero followed by alphabet “O”)

Branch: OKHLA Industrial Area, Phase – II, New Delhi – 110 020

Branch Code: 0387

Step 5: Send a scanned copy of the filled-in application form, self-attested copies of the documents and printout of the screenshot of the fee payment transaction at sodl_admissions@jamiahamdard.ac.in.

The regular students of Jamia Hamdard would get a discount of 50 per cent on the programme fee. The regular staff of Jamia Hamdard would also get a discount on the programme fee as per rules. The last date of submission of the admission form is April 30.