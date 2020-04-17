Jamia Hamdard advances summer vacations to mitigate lockdown impact

The classes for the fresh batches will commence from August 3, 2020 The classes for the fresh batches will commence from August 3, 2020

To mitigate the impact of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, Jamia Hamdard university has advanced its summer vacations. The university has announced to consider April 15 to May 17 as a summer break. The lockdown in the country will be continued till May 3, 2020. The varsity will resume functioning from May 18.

“All deans have been instructed to ensure that through online teaching 100 per cent syllabus is completed during vacation period. All internal assessments will be done through online mode. The University has also decided that all thesis and project reports submitted during this period will be put to plagiarism check,” the varsity said in a written statement.

The examinations of various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will be concluded by May 31, and the classes will commence from June 1. The PhD students will get additional six months’ time to submit their thesis.

“All Internal assessments will be carried online and marks will be given in lieu of the final exam. The students will be given assignments, project report, term paper, mini-review, open-book exams etc. during the vacation period. All submitted reports should be duly put to plagiarism check. These will be evaluated and marks given as this will be treated as par with a regular end semester exam,” as per the release. The classes for the fresh batches will commence from August 3, 2020.

