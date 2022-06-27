scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
Jamia Hamdard admission: Applications open for UG, PG, Diploma courses

The last date to apply for postgraduate courses is July 31, and August 14 for undergraduate and diploma courses. Candidates can visit the official website — ums.jamiahamdard.ac.in — to apply for these courses.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 4:58:42 pm
Jamia Hamdard, AdmissionThe Jamia Hamdard University is inviting applications for under graduate, post graduate and diploma courses. (Representative image)

The Jamia Hamdard University is inviting applications for under graduate, post graduate and diploma courses. Candidates can visit the official website — ums.jamiahamdard.ac.in — to apply for these courses.

The last date to apply for post graduate courses is July 31, and last date for under graduate and diploma courses is August 14, 2022.

“Admission Online Form Available at https://ums.jamiahamdard.ac.in Last Date for PG Courses: 31st July 2022. Last Date for UG Courses & Diploma: 14th August 2022,” the official tweet read.

Jamia Hamdard University admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — ums.jamiahamdard.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, key in your full name, mobile number, OTP and email id, and then click on ‘register’

Step 3: Once registration is done, a new page will open up.

Step 4: key in the required details in the application form, and upload asked documents.

Step 5: Submit and save the application form for future reference.

Admissions are open for several courses such as Unani Medicine, Pharmaceutical Education, Chemical and Life Sciences, Engineering Sciences and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences, Nursing Sciences and Allied Health, Management and Business Studies, Legal Studies and Media Education and Mass Communication.

