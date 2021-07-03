Jamia Millia Islamia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions 

Candidates can now apply for UG, PG and diploma courses by July 10 on the official website -jmicoe.in. Representational image/ file

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the last date to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2021-22 academic year. Candidates can now apply for UG, PG and diploma courses by July 10 on the official website -jmicoe.in.

“The Vice-Chancellors, JMI on the request of the aspirants has approved the extension in the last date of filing of admission forms for all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma programmes, etc for the academic session 2021-22 till July 1,” reads the official notification.

Read | Final decision on CUCET for UG admissions in 10 days: DU official

Earlier, the last date for online application was June 30, 2021. As per the prospectus released by the varsity, the entrance test for 134 courses will begin on July 26 and conclude on August 28, 2021, and the last date for submitting the qualifying exam result is September 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the university is also starting four new departments from the coming session – (1) Department of Design and Innovation (2) Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies (3) Department of Foreign Languages and (4) Department of Environmental Sciences.

The varsity has also introduced 8 new courses from the coming academic session — master of design in the faculty of architecture, BA (Hons.) French and francophone studies in centre of Spanish and Latin American studies, BA (Hons.) Spanish and Latin American studies in centre of Spanish and Latin American studies, MSc environmental science and management, MA Mass Media (Hindi) in the department of Hindi, PG Diploma in translation studies in the department of English, PG Diploma in English-Hindi translation in the department of Hindi, MBA (healthcare and hospital management