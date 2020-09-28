Jamia entrance tests to begin on Oct 10

Every year, Jamia conducts its entrance exams in May, but has been unable to do so until now due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entrance examinations to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Jamia Millia Islamia will begin on October 10, with the varsity releasing the exam datesheet on Sunday.

In line with the University Grants Commission’s guidelines that classes for first year students should start in November, a university official said they are trying to begin classes for most programmes on November 1.

On Sunday, the university released a datesheet to conduct 126 papers between October 10 and November 22.

Controller of Examinations Nazim Jafri said the varsity is yet to finalise the exact number of centres in which the examinations will be conducted.

“In Jamia itself, usually we have the capacity for 12,000 candidates. However, due to the needs of social distancing and precautions, this capacity has lowered to 4,000. We have asked the Delhi government for support by allowing us to use some of their schools as centres and they have agreed. We are still in the process of understanding how many such centres we will be requiring. The exams will also be conducted in six cities outside Delhi which we mention in our prospectus,” he said.

The six cities where exams will be conducted are Calicut, Lucknow, Patna, Guwahati, Srinagar and Kolkata.

This year, Jamia has seen an increase in the number of applicants for the entrance tests, from 1,53,544 last year to 1,70,992.

