Jamia distance mode admissions 2019 begin: Check how to apply

Jamia admissions 2019: The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for distance mode education for various programmes including B.Ed and undergraduate courses. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, jmi.ac.in.

The last date of sending applications is February 28, 2019. Candidates applying for admission to the two-year B.Ed programme will have to appear for an entrance exam to be held on February 24, 2019 at 11 am. For

Jamia distance mode admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jmi.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘distance mode admission 2019-20’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘download application for for admission 2019’

Step 5: Fill form and send it to the JMI New Delhi office

Jamia distance mode admission 2019: Fee

The downloaded form should be accompanied with an application form fee of Rs 500 for all other programmes and Rs. 700 in case of Bachelor of Education (BED) programme through demand draft (DD) drawn in favour of Jamia Millia Islamia and payable at New Delhi.