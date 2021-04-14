Covid surge: Jamia postpones exams for classes 10, 12

Hours after the CBSE announced the postponement of Class 12 exams, Jamia Millia Islamia also announced it would postpone exams for both Class 10 and 12.

Offline annual exams were scheduled to start from April 15 across Jamia schools. The move, however, was criticised from various quarters with demands for the exam to be cancelled or postponed in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a notification Wednesday, Jamia’s Controller of Examinations said, “The Competent Authority, JMI seeing the situation of COVID-19 and taking into account the safety and well-being of the students, has postponed the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of Class X and XII (Regular and Private) of JMI Schools scheduled to be commenced from April 15 with immediate effect (sic).”

“The postponement is on the lines of the postponement of CBSE based on the directives of Prime Minister of India and Minister of Education…Any further decision in this regard will be conveyed separately,” the notification said.

CBSE exams were scheduled to begin on May 4. CBSE said the decision on Class 12 boards will be taken after a review of the situation to be done after June 1.