Jamia calls off offline exams

Jamia Milla Islamia, which had earlier decided to hold offline exams for final-year students, has revised its decision stating the move was “non-viable” due to rising Covid cases. Evaluation will be done via online exams or assignments.

Unlike in DU where online exams will be conducted centrally by the university for all final-year students, at Jamia, the mode of evaluation has been left to teachers.

In a notification Monday, Jamia’s Controller of Examinations said, “Keeping the students health concern prime… Jamia Millia Islamia has decided not to have a face-to-face exam/open-book exam etc in July / August in Delhi for terminal class students.”

