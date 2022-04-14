Jamia begins admission process for academic session 2022-23, online forms available from today

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) launched its e-prospectus for the academic session 2022-23 and online admission forms for various programmes will be available on its website from Thursday with the last day of submission as May 12, said officials.

“The prospectus containing information about admission to various under-graduate, post-graduate, B.Tech., B.Arch., Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma courses has been uploaded on the university’s website jmi.ac.in and portal of the Controller of Examinations jmicoe.in,” the university said in a statement.

Jamia had earlier said it will conduct eight undergraduate programmes under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). However, now it has been decided that 10 UG courses will be conducted under CUET. These courses are BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) History, BSc in Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics and BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature.

“Students who are interested in applying for these courses will have to fill online forms of CUET and will also have to register for JMI as per the instructions given in the prospectus. Students are advised to follow university website jmi.ac.in and jmicoe.in for updates regarding courses and other details,” the university said.

In the coming academic session, Jamia will launch a new postgraduate degree called MA in Planning (M.Plan). The programme will be started at the Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics with an annual intake of 20 students.

“The university also launched e-prospectus for admission to various classes in Jamia schools. Online forms will be available from 15th April and 13th May 2022 is the last date for submission of application forms,” it added.