Jamia BE, BTech, BArch admissions first cut-off released

JMI BE, BTech, BArch cut-off released at jmicoe.in ( Express photo by Deepak Joshi/Representational)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) released the first cut-off list for admission to BTech and BArch courses for the academic session 2020-21. The cut-off is based on the aggregate of the marks secured by students in JEE Main 2020. Candidates selected in BTech and BArch are required to complete their admission formalities from October 26 and November 2 up to 1 pm in the offices of the dean, faculty of engineering and technology and architecture and ekistics, JMI respectively.

Students can check their cut-off lists at jmicoe.in. They have to bring with them the downloaded admit card, registration form, and at least six passport size images. Candidates also need to bring their original mark sheets, class 10, and 12 certificates, along with govt-approved id proofs such as passport, driving license, Aadhaar card, voter ID etc.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design

In case of a gap year, candidates will have to submit a certificate or affidavit from class 1 gazetted officer or notary public for the entire gap period showing year-wise pre-occupation and non-indulgence in any criminal activities after leaving institution last attended, as per the official notice.

The cut-off is as follows –

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.