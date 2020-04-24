Jamia asks hostel residents to cooperate as some sneak out amid lockdown

JMI campus JMI campus

Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday issued an advisory asking hostel residents to cooperate with them since the coronavirus pandemic is poised to enter the most crucial stage.

The advisory also said that some incidents have come to notice where male students have sneaked out by jumping over the boundary wall and students should refrain from such activities.

“In some of the boys’ hostels, the incident of sneaking out by jumping over the boundary walls have been noticed. This is very serious and jeopardises the entire efforts of lockdown and segregation breaking the Safety Net. The wardens may take note of this and convey to all to refrain from such activity and under no circumstances this will be tolerated,” the advisory said.

Read| Jamia Millia Islamia starts yoga and mindfulness sessions for hostel residents

The advisory also said in case the residents need to visit ATM or hospital, they will inform their provost and a vehicle or an ambulance will be arranged to take them in small groups.

“The wardens are requested to aggressively monitor the health status of their residents and any symptom of fever/cold/ cough to be reported and adequate medical intervention to be activated,” it said.

It also said that a close watch should be kept on cases of depression and sign of gloominess.

There have been some cases wherein the students residing in hostels both boys and girls have left the hostels on their own volition and now intend to come back to their hostels, it said. “This is to be expressed in clear terms that no one is allowed to come back to hostel till restrictions are in force as a policy matter,” it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.