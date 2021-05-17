Jamia announces dates for entrance exams

These dates pertain to admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Tech, B.Arch, diploma, advanced diploma and postgraduate diploma courses. (File)

Jamia Millia Islamia will conduct entrance tests for the 2021-22 academic session starting July 26, the university administration announced on Monday, with the message that these dates are subject to change depending on the pandemic situation.

The university released its prospectus for the upcoming academic year on Monday. According to the tentative admission schedule, online admission forms will be available from May 17 and can be submitted till June 30.

Any applicant who makes a mistake in the admission form may edit it between July 1 and 5. Admit cards for the entrance tests will be issued July 15 onwards. The tests will be held between July 26 and August 28.

These dates pertain to admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Tech, B.Arch, diploma, advanced diploma and postgraduate diploma courses. Last year too, the university had conducted offline written entrance tests in October. In earlier years, these were conducted in the month of May.

The entrance exams are conducted at seven centres in Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar and Guwahati.

This year, the university is introducing eight new courses — Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, M.Sc Environmental Science & Management, MA Mass Media (Hindi), PG diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English, PG diploma in English-Hindi translation in the Department of Hindi and MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management).