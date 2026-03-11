Applications for James Dyson Award 2026 open

The applications for the James Dyson Award 2026 open for submissions from today, March 11. University students and recent graduates of design and engineering subjects are eligible to apply for the James Dyson Award 2026 by July 15.

Shortlisted entries will be reviewed by national judging panels of design and engineering experts, including Dyson engineers. National winners will receive £5,000 (around Rs 5 lakh) and a chance to progress to the international stage. Sir James Dyson will select global winners to receive £30,000 (around Rs 37 lakhs), and a platform to take their inventions to the next level.

The James Dyson Award (JDA) is an international student design competition run by the James Dyson Foundation. The competition is open to students and graduates across 28 countries, with the brief to design solutions that address real-world problems using effective engineering and design thinking. James Dyson Award has supported more than 400 inventions, as per an official statement released in this regard.

Entries are first judged at the national level, with each country awarding one national winner and two runners-up. A panel of Dyson engineers then selects a shortlist of 20 international entries, from which Sir James Dyson himself chooses the global winners.

The national winners, selected by the judging panels and each winning a £5,000 prize, will be announced on September 9, the global top 20 shortlist, selected by Dyson Engineers, on October 14, and the global winners, selected by James Dyson, on November 4.

The Award gives winners media exposure, international recognition, and the momentum for these young inventors to accelerate their ideas to commercialisation, it added.

Sir James Dyson, Founder of Dyson, said: “I established the James Dyson Award to encourage young ‘doers’ in life who are focused on solving the problems they see in the world, not grandstanding about them. It has been inspiring to see so many brilliant ideas from young design engineers, many of whom have gone on to build businesses and take their problem-solving ideas to people and markets all over the world. I look forward to judging this year’s submissions.”