James Dyson award 2021 open for entries

The James Dyson Award 2021 is now open for entries

James Dyson Award 2021 is open for entries in India for innovative ideas from undergraduate and post-graduate engineers to ‘design something that solves a problem’. Interested participants must be or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate engineering/ design related course at a university in a participating country or region in the James Dyson Award. In the case of team entries, additional criteria of at least one team member must have studied an eligible subject in engineering or design is applicable.

As prizes and rewards of James Dyson Award 2021, the international winner receives a prize of £30,000, plus £5,000 for the winner’s university. The sustainability winner receives a prize of £30,000. The two international runners-up receive £5,000. Each national winner receives £2,000.

Candidates can send their entries through the James Dyson Award website. Entrants should explain their invention ideas in detail, supporting the entries with imagery and video. The deadline to apply is June 30.

The James Dyson Award covers 28 countries and regions worldwide including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, UK, and the USA.

In 2020, the James Dyson Award introduced a new, additional prize that recognises efforts in sustainability. The sustainability winner is chosen from the international top 20 finalists. For further information, visit the website jamesdysonaward.org.