James Dyson award 2020 opens for entries

James Dyson award 2020: Aimed at challenging innovative and entrepreneurial students and recent graduates to design something that solves a real problem, the James Dyson Foundation has announced the entries open for 2020 edition of the award. The online application process will be closed on July 16, 2020.

Students from the engineering colleges across 27 countries including India will be invited to participate in the James Dyson award, and compete with their peers for the coveted recognition on this prestigious platform.

The winner will receive an award of £30,000 including £5,000 for the winner’s university, two international runners-up receive £5,000 and each national winner receives £2,000.

James Dyson award 2020: Important dates

Entry process: March 23

Closure of entry process: July 16

Announcement on top 20 shortlisted entries from India: August 13

National winner, India: September 17

International winner: November 19, 2020.

Eligibility criteria

Entrants must be or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate engineering or design related course at university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson award.

In the case of team entries, all members of the team must be, or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate program at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson award, and at least one team member must have studied an eligible subject.

