International design competition – James Dyson award 2019 opens for entries

James Dyson award 2019: Aimed at challenging innovative and entrepreneurial students and recent graduates to design something that solves a real problem, the James Dyson Foundation has announced the entries open for 2019 edition of the award. The online application process will be closed on July 11, 2019.

Students from the engineering colleges across 27 countries including India will be invited to participate in the James Dyson award, and compete with their peers for the coveted recognition on this prestigious platform. This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the James Dyson award globally, and third in India, which has, since 2004 empowered the next generation of engineers to solve the problems that will impact their future.

The winner will receive an award of £30,000 including £5,000 for the winner’s university, two international runners-up receive £5,000 and each national winner receives £2,000.

James Dyson award 2019: Important dates

Entry process: March 28

Closure of Entry process: July 11

Announcement on top 20 shortlisted entries from India: August 9

National winner, India: September 19

International winner list: November 14

Eligibility criteria

Entrants must be or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate engineering or design related course at university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson award.

In the case of team entries, all members of the team must be, or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate program at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson award, and at least one team member must have studied an eligible subject.

In 2018, the award was won by Nicolas Orellana of Chile and Yaseen Noorani from Kenya for their innovative design ‘Urban wind turbine’. After studying NASA’s Mars Tumbleweed Rover, Nicolas and his fellow student Yaseen Noorani soon identified how cities could use this technology to harness energy to produce electricity.

Last year, Dyson received over 100 entries from India for the international award with indigenous talents – Amit Kumar and Rituparna Guha, Masters of Design students at IIT-Delhi designed a wheelchair that conveniently shifts the users from wheelchairs to other mediums, to qualify amongst the three entries from India that were shortlisted to be sent to the international pool.