JAM 2023 registration begins: Exam date, fees, number of seats, courses; here’s how to apply

JAM 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is set to commence the registration process for JAM 2023 on September 7, 2022. Candidates can register online by visiting the official website of IIT JAM-jam.iitg.ac.in. The registration process for JAM 2023 will conclude on October 11. The examination will be conducted on February 12 and the exam results will be announced on March 22.

The application fee for the exam will be Rs 900 for female/SC/ST/PwD candidates if they opt for one paper and Rs 1250, if they opt for two papers. Whereas, the application fee will be Rs 1800 for all other category candidates if they opt for one paper and Rs 2500 if they opt for two papers. JAM 2023 is open to all national candidates with no age restriction.

JAM 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the JAM 2023 link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and register.

Step 4: Next, fill the registration form and make the payment of registration fees.

Step 5: Further, click on submit to apply.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the application form for further use.

JAM 2023 will be conducted in over 100 cities across the country in seven test papers. These include: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, Physics.

Candidates can appear for either one or two test papers. Through this exam, over 3000 seats in various IITs and over 2000 seats in various NITs will be filled for Masters programmes including — M.Sc, M.Sc. (Tech), M.Sc. – MTech Dual Degree, M.Sc. – M.S. (Research), Joint M.Sc. – Ph.D, M.Sc. – Ph.D Dual Degree, Integrated Ph.D. in various Institutes

JAM 2023 score will be valid for only one year and might also be used by other centrally funded technical institutions including IISc Bangalore, JNCASR, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, DIAT and IISERs for admission to their Masters programs.