JAM 2022 form correction window to open from October 20, check what all you can edit

IIT Roorkee closed the online registration for JAM 2022 exam on October 14 at 11:59 pm. The last date to make fee payment is October 17, 11:59 pm. Candidates can make the fee payment at the official website joaps.iitr.ac.in. The application fee for JAM 2022 is Rs 1500 per subject. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, it is Rs 750 per subject.

As per the latest update, JAM 2022 application form correction facility will begin on October 20 and end on October 25. It will also be available under JOAPS and via it candidates will be able to edit and modify details and images.

What all changes can be made?

For making corrections in the application form, candidates may have to pay an additional fee for certain options. Whereas to make changes in candidate’s Name, DOB, parent’s/guardian’s name, university/college name, year of graduation, marks/CGPA no additional fees will be charged.

For addition or change of test paper(s), changing category or gender, and change in choice of examination cities additional fees have to be paid. Candidates can check the details of applicable fees on the official website.

Candidates should make sure that the details they entered in the form are correct as these will be used in the JAM 2022 admit card. The admit cards for JAM 2022 are only issued to students, who have filled the JAM 2022 application form correctly.

JAM 2022 examination is held in the computer-based mode for admissions into the M.Sc. (2 yr), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, dual degree, M.Sc.-Ph.D and other Post-Bachelors degree programmes. The duration of the exam is 3 hours, and there are 60 questions in the same. Candidates who get qualified in the JAM 2022 result, can register for the counselling process in various IIT’s and other participating institutes.