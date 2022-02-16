JAM 2022: IIT Roorkee releases response sheets and question papers, check details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released response sheets and question papers for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022. The response sheets and questions papers were released on the official JAM 2022 website — jam.iitr.ac.in.

Question papers for all seven subjects — Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economic, Geology, Mathematics, Physics and Mathematical Statistics — have been released on the official website.

IIT JAM 2022 response sheets: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official JAM 2022 website — jam.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Locate the link for response sheets on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Fill your Enrolment ID / Email ID and password, and then click on submit after entering the captcha.

Step 4: Your response sheet will be visible. Download it for future reference.

IIT JAM 2022 question paper: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official JAM 2022 website — jam.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the link that reads ‘JAM 2022 Question Papers’

Step 3: A list of subject-wise links will open up in a new window or tab.

Step 4: Click on the subject for which you want to download the question paper.

IIT will allow candidates to challenge the JAM answer key. Candidates can do so from the JAM JOAPS. Candidates will have to pay a fee for each objection. Candidates will also have to submit a document of support as well. The objections against the JAM answer key will be evaluated. Based on the objections which will be valid, the answer key will be updated. The updated key will be the final answer key and based on it the result shall be prepared.

This three-hour long exam was held on February 13 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The result of JAM 2022 is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2022.