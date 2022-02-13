JAM 2022 exam over; Check answer key and result date here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has conducted the JAM 2022 exam for all 7 subject papers. Now that the exam is over, various exam experts have released the analysis and the answer key for the JAM exam. These are the unofficial answer keys of JAM. The official answer key is expected to be released within a week or so. The result of JAM 2022 will be out on March 22, 2022.

The candidates can download the JAM 2022 answer key from the jam.iitr.ac.in. The answer key is released separately for all 7 subject papers. Along with it, the response sheet and question paper for JAM 2022 is also released. Candidates can use all of these for calculating JAM 2022 score.

IIT will allow candidates to challenge the JAM answer key. Candidates can do so from the JAM JOAPS. Candidates will have to pay a fee for each objection. Candidates will also have to submit a document of support as well. The objections against the JAM answer key will be evaluated. Based on the objections which will be valid, the answer key will be updated. The updated key will be the final answer key and based on it the result shall be prepared.

The candidates can check their JAM 2022 results from the official website. To check it, candidates will have to click on the link for the JOAPS and log in by entering the JAM 2022 enrollment ID or the email ID and password. After that enter the input of the arithmetic equation and then click on the submit button. Next, the candidates can download the result from the dashboard.

On the scorecard of the JAM 2022, the details like the Name of the candidate, Registration number, test Paper code, Number of candidates who appeared for the test, Marks scored, All India Rank, Cut off marks for Gen / EWS / OBC (NCL), SC / ST / PwD, Photograph of the candidate, signature of the candidate, etc. are mentioned.

JAM 2022 or Joint Admission test for M.Sc is a computer-based test. There are 7 subjects – Biotechnology, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Economics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The exam duration is 3 hours.

This test is divided into three sections: Section A contains 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), section B contains 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and section C contains 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. A total of 60 questions are included in this exam. The candidates who wish to pursue a 2-year M.Sc., an M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D. Programs and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes can apply for this exam