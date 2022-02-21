JAM 2022 answer key released; check steps to download, raise objections

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the answer key for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022. The answer key can be downloaded from the official JAM 2022 website — jam.iitr.ac.in.

Answer keys for all seven subjects — Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economic, Geology, Mathematics, Physics and Mathematical Statistics — have been released on the official website. IIT Roorkee had earlier released the JAM 2022 response sheets.

IIT JAM 2022 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official JAM 2022 website — jam.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on examination tab and navigate to the ‘question paper and answer key section”

Step 3: Click on the answer key link as per your subject

Step 4: Your answer key will be visible. Download it for future reference.

IIT will allow candidates to challenge the JAM answer key. Candidates can do so from the JAM JOAPS. Candidates will have to pay a fee for each objection. Candidates will also have to submit a document of support as well. The objections against the JAM answer key will be evaluated. Based on the objections which will be valid, the answer key will be updated. The updated key will be the final answer key and based on it the result shall be prepared.

This three-hour long exam was held on February 13 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The result of JAM 2022 is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2022