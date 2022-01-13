JAM 2022 admit card to be released soon; 5 things to check after downloading hall ticket

IIT Roorkee will soon release the JAM 2022 admit card. It will be available online at jam.iitr.ac.in. Once released, candidates can download it from the JOAPS, by entering enrolment ID/email id and password. Admit card of JAM 2022 is an important document, which the candidates have to carry as a printout on an A-4 sheet on the exam day. The facility to download the admit card will remain open until the exam day.

This year, IIT-Roorkee will conduct the JAM 2022 exam on February 13, 2022. It should be clear and all the details on it should be correct. If any discrepancy is detected in the admit card, then the candidate must inform the organising chair, JAM 2022, IIT Roorkee, as soon as possible. So, after downloading it, do check these five important things:

1. The photograph and the signature on the admit card should be clear and correct.

2. Paper code, name, the registration number on it should be as submitted in the application form of JAM.

3. Check the session of the exam. It is the timing at which the candidate is supposed to be present for the exam, at the centre.

4. Centre address is another crucial thing that is mentioned on IIT JAM 2022 admit card. Candidates must check the distance between their stay and the centre, along with the commute route.

5. Lastly, read all the instructions mentioned carefully. These are important instructions and every candidate must follow these on the exam day.

Apart from the JAM admit card, candidates also need to carry an original valid id proof at the centre. Candidates need to carry the same id proof which they used while applying for the exam. IIT-Roorkee has specified on the website that candidates should preserve the admit card until the GATE 2022 result is out. It might be needed during the final admissions.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is organized by IITs on a rotational basis. It is a common admission test that is held every year to shortlist candidates for admission to Master of Science (M.Sc.) and other PG science programs at IITs, IISc and NITs.

The JAM entrance exam has been held since 2004, and this year, the exam is being conducted by IIT Roorkee. Through JAM scores, candidates will get admission to 2802 seats at 20 IITs and IISc Bangalore for various programmes. JAM is conducted once a year at the national level.