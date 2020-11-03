JAM 2021: IISc allows candidates to change exam city, edit application form

JAM 2021: Candidates can edit application form at jam.iisc.ac.in (Express Photo/ Representational)

JAM 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore – the JAM 2021 organising institute – has allowed candidates to make changes in the application forms. The window to make edits is open till November 10 at jam.iisc.ac.in. Candidates will be allowed to change the city of preference and changes in personal information other than email id and mobile number for free.

Candidates will also be allowed to add another paper as well as make changes in the category or gender or PwD status, however, to make these changes, an additional fee will be applicable, as per the rules. This year, economics was added as a new paper while Mysuru, Rourkela, and Srinagar were added to the list of JAM exam cities. JAM 2021 will have seven test papers on February 14, 2021.

Those who clear JAM will be eligible to seek admission to MSc, masters in Economics, joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree, and other postgraduate degree programmes and PhD at IISc and IITs.

JAM 2021 will be a computer-based test (CBT) where the candidates will be shown the questions in a random sequence on a computer screen. For all the seven test papers, the duration of the examination will be of three hours and the medium will be English. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections, A, B, and C.

All sections are compulsory. Section–A contains a total of 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) involving 10 questions of one mark each and 20 questions of two marks each. Section–B contains a total of 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) carrying two marks each. In this section, each question can have more than one correct options. Section–C contains a total of 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions involving 10 questions of one mark each and 10 questions of two marks each. For these NAT type questions, the answer is a signed real number.

