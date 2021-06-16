IISc JAM 2021: First admission list to release today on jam.iisc.ac.in

After the declaration of the first admission list, the organizing institute will send an intimation to the concerned candidates.(File)

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will release the first admission list for the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) today. Candidates may check the first admission list on the official JAM website- jam.iisc.ac.in.

The first admission list for each programme will be prepared by the organizing institute on the basis of the order of preference given by the candidate in the admission form and the corresponding rank in the Merit List.

Read | VITEEE 2021 result announced, counselling dates released



After the declaration of the first admission list, the organizing institute will send an intimation to the concerned candidates. The candidates will then have to submit an acceptance form and pay the advance booking fee. The fee for individuals belonging to the General/ OBC- NCL/ EW category will have to pay Rs 10000 while individuals belonging to the SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs 5000.

The payment must be made online through JOAPS, by the deadline mentioned in the offer letter. This fee will then be transferred to the admitting institute and will later be adjusted against the institute fee.

If a qualified candidate is allotted a seat through the first admission list, the lower preferences of the candidate will be cancelled. If the candidate has any higher preferences (indicated through the admission form), they will be placed on a waiting list for the same.

A second admission list will be released on July 1, according to the JAM website. However, this list will only be released if seats remain vacant after the first admission list. If after the release of the second list, seats remain vacant, the third list of admission will be released on July 16 2021. Admissions through JAM 2021 will close on July 20.