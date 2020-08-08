JAM 2021: Admissions to PG courses at IIT, IISc to begin from August 10, check details

IIT JAM 2021: Apply at jam.iisc.ac.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) IIT JAM 2021: Apply at jam.iisc.ac.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

IIT JAM 2021: The online application to pursue master’s level courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will begin from August 10. To get admission, candidates will have to clear, Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2021. The online application process will close on October 15 and the exam will be held on February 14, 2021.

JAM 2021 is an entrance gateway for admission to MSc, joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree, and other postgraduate courses at the IITs and integrated PhD programmes at IISc. The exam will be held in two sessions. The session I will be for biotechnology, mathematical science, and physics while session two will be for chemistry, economics, geology, and mathematics. Its result will be out by March 20, as per the official notification.

IIT JAM 2021: Exam pattern

The JAM 2021 is a computer-based test and hence will be held online. Candidates can choose to appear for two exams, however, they will have to ensure that both the tests are in different sessions. JAM 2021 will have objective-type questions of three types – multiple-choice questions, numerical answer type quests and multiple selection questions.

Those who clear any exam under JAM 2021 will be eligible to apply for the courses corresponding to the same. Admission will be made in order of merit depending upon the number of seats.

IIT JAM 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500 for one test and Rs 2100 for two tests. For reserved category candidates, the fee will be Rs 750 and Rs 1050, respectively.

IIT JAM 2021: Eligibility

Applicants should have at least 55 per cent of 5.5 out of 10 CGPS in their qualifying degree to be eligible to appear for the exam. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 50 per cent. In the minimum marks category, no rounding-off will be allowed, as per official rules.

The JAM score is also used for admission to other centrally-funded technical institutions including NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs.

