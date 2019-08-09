JAM 2020 schedule released: One paper cancelled, check major changes in IIT, IISc entrance exam

IIT JAM 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur released the schedule for Joint Admissions test for Masters’s programmes (JAM) at IITs and IISC. In a major change, the JAM 2020 will be conducted for six subjects and the biological science paper has been discontinued.

Advertising

The application process will begin from September 5 and the last date to apply will be October 8, 5:30 pm. The exam will be held on February 9 and the result is scheduled to be announced on March 20. The application forms of selected candidates for admission will be accepted from April 9 to 22, as per the latest schedule.

Read| Why are there fewer girls in IITs?

The exam will be conducted in two sessions. Session one will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and will be conducted for the subjects including biotechnology, physics, and mathematical statistics (MS). The second session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for mathematics, chemistry, and geology.

IIT JAM 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will be held objective type but will have further three types – multiple-choice questions (MCQ), numerical answer type (NAT) and multiple selection questions (MSQ).

Advertising

JAM score is also used for admission to other centrally-funded technical institutions including NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs.

Interested candidates will be able to apply at the official website, jam.iitk.ac.in. Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is being conducted from 2004 to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes