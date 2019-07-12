JAM 2020: Admissions to PG, PhD courses at IITs, IISc to begin from September 5, check exam pattern

JAM 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will conduct the Joint Admission Test (JAT) for admission to MSc, MSc-PhD and other postgraduate and doctorate level courses at IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) this year. The JAM score is also used for admission to other centrally-funded technical institutions including NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs. Interested candidates will be able to apply at the official website, jam.iitk.ac.in – the link is yet to be activated.

The online registration and application process will begin from September 5 and will conclude on October 8. The entrance exam will be held on February 9 (Sunday) and the results for the same will be announced on March 20, as per the official notification released by the IIT-Kanpur.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions. Session one will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 om and will be conducted for the subjects including biotechnology, physics, and mathematical statistics (MS). The second session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 om for mathematics, chemistry, and geology.

JAM 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will be held objective type but will have further three types – multiple choice questions (MCQ), numerical answer type (NAT) and multiple selection questions (MSQ).

JAM 2020: Admission process

After the declaration of JAM 2020 results, qualified candidates will have to apply for a common admission portal – JOAPS. Candidates will choose the course and college of their choice. Candidates will have to pay admission and counselling fee as well. The seat will be allotted based on availability, merit and choice.

JAM 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500 for one test paper and Rs 2100 for both the test papers. For female candidates and for those belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 750 and Rs 1050, respectively.