JAM 2020 admission process begins for MSc, PhD courses at IIT, IISc

After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has started the admission process for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2020. Those who have cleared JAM 2020 held on February 9 can start applying at jam.iitk.ac.in. The last date to apply is May 10.

In an official notification, the authorities said that candidates who are facing difficulties in getting related documents to apply will be allowed to submit an undertaking that they will submit missing documents before September 30. Admissions to these candidates will be provisional. Candidates will be given a chance to change the category in which they are applying or rectify any change documents till May 15.

Those who have cracked the exam will not apply for the desired course and college at the common admission portal – JOAPS (joaps.iitk.ac.in). The seat will be allotted on the basis of merit. The first admission list will be out on June 15 while the second and third list will be declared on June 30 and July 15. The admission process will close on July 20, as per the revised schedule.

Apart from IITs and IISC, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, IISERs and other centrally-funded technical institutes also accept JAM 2020 score.

Based on previous years’ format, JAM constitutes of three types – multiple-choice questions (MCQ), numerical answer type (NAT) and multiple selection questions (MSQ). All these are one-word or objective-type in nature. Those who clear JAM are eligible for admission to MSc, joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree programs at the IITs and Integrated PhD at IISc. Several other colleges also accept JAM score.

