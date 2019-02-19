JAM 2019: Candidate responses to result; know 7 post-exam events and dates

Every year one of the IITs or IISc organize JAM exam. This year, IIT Kharagpur is responsible for the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc (JAM) 2019. JAM is for admission to 2-year M.Sc, joint MSc PhD, MSc PhD Dual Degree, other post-bachelor degree programs in IITs, and integrated PhD programs of IISc. Following are the seven key post-exam events.

1. JAM 2019 Candidate Responses can be viewed online from February 19, 2019. Those who appeared in the exam can login through JOAPS by entering Enrolment ID, Password. Upon login, they have to click on View Responses button. This takes them to PDF file of their question paper with marked responses.

2. Thereafter candidates can view JAM 2019 question paper and answer key from February 25, 2019. IITs upload PDF files of question papers and answers of all papers conducted on February 10, 2019. In session I, papers of Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH) were held. Then in session II, papers held were Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS).

3. Tie Breaking for determination of merit will be as per ratio of positive and negative marks. Candidates with a higher ratio of it will get a better rank. If this fails to break the tie, then both candidates will get the same rank.

4. JAM 2019 Result will be announced on March 20, 2019. All candidates who appeared in exam can check their scores and other details from JOAPS from this date onwards.

5. JAM 2019 Rank and Merit List will be announced on April 05, 2019. Only All India Rank is displayed in the scorecard. IITs and IISc will offer admission to the various courses on basis of these ranks. The scorecard can be downloaded until July 31, 2019.

6. Those who obtain marks equal to or more than qualifying marks are declared as qualified. Such candidates can submit the application form for admission via the official JAM 2019 website from April 11 to 24, 2019.

Candidates must check academic programmes offered against test papers, minimum educational qualifications in Appendix II of IIT JAM 2019 Information Brochure.

7. Declaration of admission lists will take place three times: First admission list – June 03, 2019, Second admission list – June 18, 2019, Third and final admission list – July 01, 2019. Admission lists will contain institutes, course, paper, opening and closing ranks of general, OBC, SC, ST, PwD candidates.

Bonus fact: Not only IITs and IISc, but also NITs accept JAM scores. CCMN or Centralized Counselling for M.Sc./M.Sc.(Tech.) is for admissions to NITs and CFTIs. Candidates who qualify JAM 2019 can participate in CCMN 2019.