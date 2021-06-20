Jal Shakti Ministry announces final winners of Ganga Quest quiz

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Sunday announced the final results of Ganga Quest 2021 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. The online quiz contest on the Ganga, rivers, and the environment had been organised earlier this month by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with an NGO.

In a statement, the ministry said the winners of the quiz are in four categories — Grades I, II, III and IV. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat felicitated the winners in a virtual event.

In Grade I, Krishiv Khandelwal, a student of Class VI at Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Mumbai; Mawiya Shrivastava, student of Class VII at RDJPS School, Delhi; and Osho Maheshwari, a student of Class VI at Amity International School, Noida were declared the first, second and third winners respectively.

In Grade II, Ashish Pandey of Class X at Delhi Public School Ranipur, Haridwar; Hariom Gautam of Class X, Dalmia Vidya Mandir, Rajgangpur, Orissa; and Paramjot Singh of Class X at Sacred Heart Convent School, Ludhiana have been declared winners.

Rishi Divya Kirti of Class XI of Delhi Public School, Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand; Vihaan Malik of a Class XII of Delhi Public School, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh; and Shreya Agarwal of Class XII of G D Goenka Public School, Ghaziabad have been declared as winners in Grade III.

In Grade IV, the winners are Aswani Kumar Sharma, Guwahati University; Praveer, self-employed, Bokaro City, Jharkhand; and Shiva Nigam of HPCL, Kanpur.

On this occasion, a document– ‘Strategic Guidelines for Making River Sensitive Master Plans’ – was also released. These guidelines have been prepared by NMCG in association with the National Institute of Urban Affairs.