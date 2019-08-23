Jaipur boy Akshat Goyal tops ICAI CA exam, meet the toppers

ICAI CA exams 2019: Akshat Goyal from Jaipur topped the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountancy (CA) intermediate examinations (new course), the results of which was declared on Friday, August 23, 2019. Mumbai boy Anil Shah secured the second position followed by Panipat girl Anjali Goyal.

Around 17.11 per cent students cleared the ICAI CA New examinations with 17.69 per cent in Group 1 and 31.70 per cent in Group 2.

In the old course examinations, Kolkata boy Abhinav Prakash Mishra and Shripal Prakash Doshi from Mumbai topped the examination followed by Jyoti Agrawal from Rourkela. The third position was secured by Darshan S from Chennai and G. Raghavendra Prasath From New Delhi.

A total of 1.90 per cent candidates cleared the IPC Intermediate examinations, 14.65 per cent in Group-I and 21.80 per cent in Group-II.

The All India Merit list (up to 50 ranks) in the case of intermediate examination (Old Course & New Course) is available at the websites.

The candidates can check their result at the websites icaiexam.icaiorg, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Those who clear the exam will move towards the ICAI CA final course. Candidates need to register their mobile numbers in order to check the result via SMS or email; candidates need to SMS at 58888.

ICAI CA intermediate result: Check result via SMS/email

Candidates need to register their mobile numbers in order to check the result via SMS or email. Candidates will have to pre-register their requests only at the website, icaiexam.icai.org.

To check on the sport result via SMS, one can follow these steps –

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course), type CAIPCOLD (space) roll number, for Intermediate Examination (New Course) type CAIPCNEW (space) roll number and send it to 58888