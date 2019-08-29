Jai Hind College: MU serves showcause notice to principal for charging students for WiFi on campus

MUMBAI UNIVERSITY (MU) has served a showcause notice to the principal of Jai Hind College over the issue of charging students for WiFi on campus a few years ago.

The notice was sent by Registrar Dr Ajay Deshmukh on August 14, asking the principal to submit a reply on why action should not be taken against the college under the Prohibition of Capitation Fee Act, 1987.

Between 2014 to 2017, Rs 1,000 was collected as WiFi charges from students who availed the service on the campus.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena had filed a complaint with MU, alleging it to be capitation fee. A three-member committee set up to probe the matter found “reasonable ground in the accusation” on the ground that “no college shall charge, in any form, fees higher than the fees prescribed by the university”.

When contacted, Principal Ashok Wadia said: “We have pointed out earlier that such rules are not applicable to us. It was an initiative taken by the college management, solely on the demand of the students… We have receipts of voluntary contribution, as well as proof of bills to show that Jai Hind College is run by a charitable trust. All particulars are documented and audited.”

He added, “It was an extra service provided by us for the benefit of the students. Students who were not able to utilise the service were refunded the money.”