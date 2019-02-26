Jagdish Bhavsar takes charge as Pro V-C of Gujarat University

Former chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) School Board Jagdish Bhavsar joined as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University on Monday.

He has been appointed for a term of three years. When asked on the position of director of H K Professional Centre, Gujarat University, which he is holding, Bhavsar said that the university Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya will take a decision on it whether he will hold it or not. Bhavsar was municipal school board vice chairman and chairman for 15 years. Since the last 26 years, he has been teaching economics at a grant-in-aid school in Ahmedabad. He was Gujarat University’s elected Senate member for 20 years and syndicate member for nine years.

He has also served as BJP spokesperson.