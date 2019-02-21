Jadavpur University: Walk-in-interview for fellows in advance materials

Jadavpur University is conducting walk-in-interview on February 27 (Wednesday) to hire project fellows. The interview will begin at 3 pm in the model classroom, PG Science Building at the campus.

Candidates interested in research in advanced materials who wish to work on the project “Development of Microbial-incorporated 100 per cent fly ash Geopolymer: A higher strength and more durable cement – alternative for sustainable construction technology” may apply.

Eligibility: Candidates must have cleared M.Sc in Physics or M.Sc in Microbiology or M.Sc. In Life Science and related fields.

Documents required: Interested candidates, states the official notice, must come with attested copies of testimonials along with originals.

Salary: Candidates will get a monthly stipend worth Rs 14,000 along with house rent allowance (HRA).

Candidates must also register in PhD under the university to be eligible for the same. Interested applicants can register at the official website, jaduniv.edu.in.