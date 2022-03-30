Jadavpur University teachers threaten to boycott exams if held online: ABUTA

Teachers at West Bengal’s Jadavpur University (JU) said Wednesday they will boycott the examination process if the varsity caters to the demands of some students of the engineering faculty of holding the final semester examination online.

JU announced that the exams this year will be held in offline mode, but some students protested the decision, saying the exams should be held online as the classes were online as well. They also have the support of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (FETSU). A spokesperson of the union was cited as saying by news agency PTI that since classes were held in online mode during the last two years, the final semester exam should also be held virtually.

However, the All Bengal University Teachers’ Association (ABUTA) chapter at JU told indianexpress.com that teachers are completely against the exams being held online. “We have conveyed to the university administration in written that if the examinations are held online bypassing the decisions of the Board of Studies and the Central Examination Board, our teachers will not participate in the process,” said Goutam Maity, the general secretary of ABUTA.

Maity claimed “Jadavpur University is totally against the online classes” and when the varsity decided to shift to physical classes, the students were in favour of this decision. However, when the offline classes resumed, some students from the engineering faculty started protesting against offline classes and exams. He also stressed not all students from the engineering faculty are demanding online exams.

Calling it a “double-standard activity”, Maity rubbished the claims of the students that teachers had not been conducting offline classes. He said that Jadavpur University is not a residential institute and has not promised accommodation to the engineering faculty. He also added that the students protesting against JU not offering enough campus accommodation “had not even applied for accommodation”.

“Then the university told them we will arrange the accommodation, you please apply. There may be 1000 or 2000 students but they were asked to apply,” Maity told indianexpress.com. “Among the engineering faculty, only a single student applied.”