Jadavpur University V-C urges stakeholders to maintain peace during students’ union elections

Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das has appealed to all stakeholders to maintain peace during students’ union polls on February 19. In a statement issued on February 15, the vice-chancellor has expressed hope that the long-standing tradition of cooperation and harmony on the university campus would be upheld on the day of elections.

The polls will be held at the state university after a gap of three years.

The RSS student wing ABVP, for the first time, has fielded candidates for several general category seats and eight central panel posts – four in arts and four in engineering faculties. The SFI, the student wing of CPM, has put up candidates for all eight central panel posts and 40 general category seats.

“Our students have been at the forefront of various movements for social justice, awareness and equality over many years. Another matter of pride for all of us has been the calm, orderly and peaceful way in which students’ union elections have taken place at our university, setting an example for other institutes of higher education across India,” Das said in the letter which was made available to mediapersons on Monday.

He called upon all members of the university – students, teachers, researchers, non-teaching staff, officers and others – to work together to preserve the spirit of democracy and the sanctity of the great institution.

“Students of Jadavpur University have showed that democracy cannot function in an environment of violence or intimidation, and the atmosphere that prevailed during and after previous elections in the university remained a testimony to this,” the V-C wrote.

