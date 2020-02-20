Jadavpur University students vote for union after 3 years; counting today

Voting for the new Students’ Union underway at Jadavpur University on Wednesday. (Express photo) Voting for the new Students’ Union underway at Jadavpur University on Wednesday. (Express photo)

After a gap of three years, the students’ union election was held at Jadavpur University on Wednesday. The students’ union election banned after there was widespread violence during the 2017 polls.

On Wednesday, the voting passed off peacefully without any untoward incident. The counting of the votes will take place on Thursday.

For the first time, the students’ wing of the RSS, ABVP, has fielded its candidates in nine of the total 13 central posts of the union in JU, known as a stronghold of Left-wing politics. Along with ABVP, SFI (student wing of the CPM), AISA (student wing of the CPI) and the TMCP (student wing of the Trinamool Congress) are in the fray.

“I had earlier appealed to all the stakeholders to ensure that elections are to be held peacefully in keeping with the university’s tradition and rules. I hope that the same sanctity and norms are adhered to when results are announced. We had deployed additional security personnel on the campus. We have not sought assistance from police or external security service. I have full faith in our own security staff. Today, the election was successfully completed in accordance with the rules,” said JU Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das.

