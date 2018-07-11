Jadavpur University revokes move to scrap admission tests for 6 subjects

JU VC, Pro VC and after their discussion on students strike. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) JU VC, Pro VC and after their discussion on students strike. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

FOLLOWING relentless protests, Jadavpur University authorities Tuesday evening revoked the decision to scrap admission tests for six Humanities subjects. They returned to their previous admission model, in which board marks and entrance exam scores will be given 50-50 weightage.

The decision to bring back admission tests was taken in an executive council meeting held on Tuesday. However, Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das and Pro Vice-Chancellor P K Ghosh did not agree with the resolution adopted in the meeting and expressed their desire to resign.

“We will meet Governor and varsity Chancellor Keshari Nath Tripathi to express our desire to resign. We cannot run the university under these circumstances,” Das told reporters.

The resolution adopted in the EC meeting read, “That in six departments of Arts faculty (Bengali, Comparative Literature, English, History, International Relations and Philosophy), admission to UG courses will be on the basis of 50 per cent weightage on an admission test and 50 per cent weightage on the marks obtained in the plus two board exams.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App