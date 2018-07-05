Jadavpur University reverses decision, says no entrance exam for six subjects; protests on campus

Jadavpur University (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Jadavpur University (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Protests erupted in Jadavpur University on Wednesday after officials decided to do away with entrance exams for six Humanities subjects. In doing so, the varsity reversed a previous decision in which it agreed to conduct the exams as planned after its vice-chancellor was gheraoed by students.

The announcement was made a day after the government decided to do away with entrance exams for all state-run varsities, following allegations of ruling party student wing workers demanding cash for admissions. Speaking at a press conference, JU Registrar Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said: “The Executive Council has decided that entrance exams for admission to the Arts subjects will not be held only this year. This decision has been taken to address legal questions over the exams and to not harass students awaiting certainty of admission process. The Executive Council resolves that the admission committee of the faculty of arts is empowered to determine the modality of admission according to Class XII marks of any board as per the requirements of different subjects. Accordingly, the notification of the admission test will be withdrawn.”

Earlier, the JU administration devised a 50-50 plan in which 50 per cent of Class XII marks and 50 per cent of the entrance result marks would be combined to decide on the merit list.

The students protesting the decision claimed that the move would allow the state government to push Trinamool Congress youth cadres into the Leftist bastion university.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, on the other hand, said the move would ensure “uniformity” in the admission process.

Admission into the science stream courses of JU has been decided on the basis of Class XII results for some time now.

