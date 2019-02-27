Jadavpur University might reserve seats for ‘home students’

The faculty council of engineering and technology department of the Jadavpur University (JU) held a meeting on introducing a domicile

policy for admission for the bachelor of engineering (BE) courses to 16 departments in 2019-20, a faculty official said.

Advertising

If a domicile policy comes into effect in the JU, a certain percentage of the seats would be reserved for ‘home students’ those having passed their class 12 exams from West Bengal.

The meeting decided to forward the issue to the Executive Council (EC), the highest decision-making body of the university.

“Heads of 12 departments were present at the meeting while four others could not come. No formal decision was made on the domicile issue. We will again take up the matter at the EC meeting on March 6,” dean of engineering, Chiranjib Bhattacharya told reporters.

A senior teacher of engineering department said, “Most of the departments were more or less in favour of introducing the domicile policy. Departments like computer science and chemical engineering are yet to inform us their views. Let’s see what is decided at the EC meeting.”

Advertising

Asked whether the existing act or statute of the JU would have to be amended to introduce such a domicile policy, the teacher said, “Not really. The EC can decide in this regard and pass resolution. The JU can then inform the higher education department accordingly.”