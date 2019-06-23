Jadavpur University gets joint entrance board nod for 90 pc domicile reservation

THE WEST Bengal Joint Entrance Board has given a go-ahead to Jadavpur University (JU) to introduce 90 per cent domicile reservation in the general category in the engineering department from the 2019-20 academic year.

Advertising

“The modalities of admission has been fixed by the Joint Entrance Board,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharya, Dean of Engineering faculty, JU. The criteria that need to be fulfilled to become eligible for domicile quota seats were spelt out in the information bulletin of the JEE 2019 as Malayendu Saha, Chairman of West Bengal Joint Entrance Board, declared the results of the WBJEE Thursday.

“Only those candidates will be treated as domicile of West Bengal who are either, a) residing in West Bengal continuously for at least for 10 (ten) years as on 31.12.2018; b) whose parent (s) is/ are permanent resident(s) of West Bengal having permanent addresses within the state,” the rules read.

The plan for domicile reservation was proposed by the JU faculty last year. The rationale behind the proposal was that ‘home students’ were being outnumbered by students from other states.

Advertising

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das, who had initially struck down the domicile quota proposal on the ground that a university should not shut its door on deserving candidates on the basis of residence, said a copy of the government notification had reached the university. “The policy was accepted by the executive council long ago. Admissions to the engineering courses will be done according to the government’s domicile policy,” Das said.

“I support domicile reservation,” said a second-year student of the Metallurgical and Material Engineering Department, who did not want to be named. “JU is a state university and most of its funds come from the state government. So, domicile candidates should get some preference… this policy is nothing new. All NITs have some percentage of their seats reserved for the domicile candidates.”

(Shriya Dasgupta is an intern with The Indian Express)