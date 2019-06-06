Jadavpur University: Defying govt guidelines, students’ groups sell old question papers

Various students’ groups Wednesday set up help desks, in contravention of the state education department’s guidelines, at the Jadavpur University gate and sold previous years’ question papers to students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Last year, the state government had decided to introduce the online admission process and barred students’ wings from setting up help desks because some of them allegedly promised seats to aspirants in lieu of money.

The university will conduct entrance tests for BA and MA courses from the third week of June.

Registrar Snehamanju Basu said the university will probe the matter.

“The entire admission process is online. We have uploaded all the information on our website. Model syllabus and past question papers are also there. I had seen some students sitting, but had no idea that they were selling question papers,” said Basu, urging applicants not to come to the university campus.

Sukanya Maity, a first-year student, said, “Since it’s a help desk and people from under-privileged background flock to these desks. I don’t think question papers should be sold.” Another student, however, said that aspirants are charged only photocopy costs.

A student leader said help desks are for those who are not comfortable with online platforms. “Even before the admission process, many parents came to the campus for help. We had set up these help desks not to make money but to help students who are not tech-savy,” he said.