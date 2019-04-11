Toggle Menu
JAC Jharkhand Class 9, 11 results 2019: How to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/jac-jharkhand-class-9-11-results-declared-jac-nic-in-5670814/

JAC Jharkhand Class 9, 11 results 2019: How to check

JAC Class 9, 11 results: The results of JAC Class 9, 11 examination will be declared at 5 pm today.

jac result, jac class 9 result, jac board result, jac result 2019, jac board class 11 result, jac result 2019 class 9, jharkhand board result, jharkhand board result 2019, jharkhand board result 2019 class 11, www.jacresults.com, www.jharresults.nic.in, all india result, www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC Class 9, 11 results: The results of JAC Class 9, 11 examination will be declared at 5 pm today

JAC Class 9, 11 results: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results of Class 9, 11 examination on Thursday, April 11. The results will be available at the websites at 5 pm. The results of Class 8 examination will also be declared on Thursday.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in February.

READ | JAC Jharkhand Class 8th Result 2019: Websites to check

Jharkhand JAC Class 9, 11 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “result”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The results of JAC Class 10, 12 examination is likely to be declared on the third week of May.

Last year, the result of JAC Class 10 was declared on June 12. Around 59.48 per cent candidates cleared the examination successfully.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Andhra Pradesh APSCHE UG/ PG counselling schedule for colleges released, check here
2 JEE Main April 2019: What will be the cut-off? Experts' suggest
3 Tamil Nadu HSC +2 results 2019 date and time