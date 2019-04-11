JAC Jharkhand Class 9, 11 results 2019: How to check

JAC Class 9, 11 results: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results of Class 9, 11 examination on Thursday, April 11. The results will be available at the websites at 5 pm. The results of Class 8 examination will also be declared on Thursday.

Advertising

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in February.

READ | JAC Jharkhand Class 8th Result 2019: Websites to check

Jharkhand JAC Class 9, 11 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “result”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The results of JAC Class 10, 12 examination is likely to be declared on the third week of May.

Last year, the result of JAC Class 10 was declared on June 12. Around 59.48 per cent candidates cleared the examination successfully.