JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared soon, websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/jac-jharkhand-class-8-results-live-updates-declared-indiaresults-jac-nic-in-5672514/
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared soon, websites to check
JAC Class 8th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019 Class 8 LIVE Updates: JAC Class 8 results will be declared at 5 pm. The students can get the results through jac.nic.in, acresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in.
JAC Board Class 8th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019 Class 8 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results of Class 8 standard examination on Friday, April 12. The results will be declared at 5 pm.
The council has already declared the results of class 9 standard examination. This year, over 5.56 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in February.
The students can get the results through the website, jac.nic.in, apart from it, it will be available at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.
The results of JAC Class 10, 12 examination is likely to be declared on the third week of May.
Live Blog
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result LIVE: Results to be declared at 5 pm, check updates
JAC 8th results 2019: Results via app
The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
Jharkhand JAC 8th results 2019: Websites to check
The results of Class 8 examination will be declared on Friday, April 12 at 5 pm. Once released, students will be able to check the results at the official websites, jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in. Over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year that was conducted between February to March.
Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019: When and where to check
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results of Class 8 standard examination on Friday, April 12 at 5 pm.
The students can get the results through the website, jac.nic.in, apart from it, it will be available at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result LIVE: The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. The results of JAC Class 10, 12 examination is likely to be declared on the third week of May.
Last year, the result of JAC Class 10 was declared on June 12. Around 59.48 per cent candidates cleared the examination successfully.
JAC 8th results 2019: Results via app
The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
Jharkhand JAC 8th results 2019: Websites to check
The results of Class 8 examination will be declared on Friday, April 12 at 5 pm. Once released, students will be able to check the results at the official websites, jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in. Over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year that was conducted between February to March.
Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019: When and where to check
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results of Class 8 standard examination on Friday, April 12 at 5 pm.
The students can get the results through the website, jac.nic.in, apart from it, it will be available at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.