JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared soon, websites to check

JAC Board Class 8th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019 Class 8 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results of Class 8 standard examination on Friday, April 12. The results will be declared at 5 pm.

The council has already declared the results of class 9 standard examination. This year, over 5.56 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in February.

The students can get the results through the website, jac.nic.in, apart from it, it will be available at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

The results of JAC Class 10, 12 examination is likely to be declared on the third week of May.